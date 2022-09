In a massive surprise to many, Memphis received an exceptionally light set of penalties. A small fine, vacating the game that Wiseman played in and three years’ probation.

That didn’t turn out to be the case at all.

When the Memphis basketball investigation moved from being just about James Wiseman into a larger inspection of the Memphis program, it appeared the results were not going to be good for Memphis.

Perhaps this is a nod to the fact that many have complained about how unfair the whole process was- and how different programs have different rules applied to them.

Perhaps this was a nod to the fact of how ridiculous the whole IARP process was.

Maybe, it was an admission of sorts that the investigators had to be warned about being too aggressive.

Maybe it was a combination of all of the above.

Whatever it was, it turned out as well as Memphis could have expected.

Memphis can now put this whole situation behind them and move on to what looks to be a promising 2022-2023 season with everything still out there for the taking.