Memphis Football Instant Analysis: ULM
Mike Norvell moves to 5-0 for the first time in his career with a 52-33 win at ULM. The Tigers were out-gained 107-94 in the first quarter but Memphis had a 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Memphis went 75 yards on 6 plays that was capped of by a 5 yard touchdown from Brady White to Damonte Coxie to take the early 7-0 lead. ULM answered with a 35-yard field goal to make it 7-3 and then the teams traded punts before heading to the 2nd quarter.
The 2nd quarter was much more active as both teams combined for 36 pints.
Memphis went into the half with a 29-17 lead.
After trading field goals the Tigers extended the lead to 39-20 when Brady White found Antonio Gibson for a 50-yard touchdown. The Warhawks just wouldn't quit and six plays later they scored on a 45 yard run by Caleb Evans to bring the score to 39-26 Memphis.
Brady White was intercepted with 11:32 left in the game and put ULM at the 15 yard line.
The Memphis Defense needed a big stop and they got it. ULM couldn't do anything with the 4 downs they were given.
ULM got it close with a 36-yard pass from Caleb Evans to Josh Peterson and ULM trailed 39-33.
On the first play on Memphis' next drive Kenneth Gainwell sprinted 68 yards to pay dirt and Memphis extended the lead to 45-33.
Then on ULM's next drive Memphis defender La'Andre Thomas got a pick 6 and Memphis extended their lead to 52-33 and that's what the final score would be.
To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE