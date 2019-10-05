Mike Norvell moves to 5-0 for the first time in his career with a 52-33 win at ULM. The Tigers were out-gained 107-94 in the first quarter but Memphis had a 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.



Memphis went 75 yards on 6 plays that was capped of by a 5 yard touchdown from Brady White to Damonte Coxie to take the early 7-0 lead. ULM answered with a 35-yard field goal to make it 7-3 and then the teams traded punts before heading to the 2nd quarter.



The 2nd quarter was much more active as both teams combined for 36 pints.



Memphis went into the half with a 29-17 lead.

