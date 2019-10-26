The Memphis Tigers improved to 7-1 after a 42-41 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Memphis got on the board first when running back Kenneth Gainwell broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. They went up 14-0 on the very next drive when Brady White found Antonio Gibson for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Tulsa cut into the lead 14-7 early in the 2nd quarter when Shamari Brooks rushed for a 40-yard score.



Memphis' offense seemed to stall but head coach Mike Norvell called a fake punt and Adam Williams found Calvin Austin for a 29-yard first down. Then Austin scored on a 2-yard run and the Tigers were up 21-7.

After Tulsa made it 21-14 Memphis drove 38 yards on 6 plays to make to 28-14 when Brady White found Joey Magnifico for a 5 yard touchdown pass.



The Golden Hurricanes tapped in a field goal right before the half and the Tigers lead was cut to 28-17.



