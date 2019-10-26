Memphis improves to 7-1 with win over Tulsa
The Memphis Tigers improved to 7-1 after a 42-41 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
Memphis got on the board first when running back Kenneth Gainwell broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. They went up 14-0 on the very next drive when Brady White found Antonio Gibson for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Tulsa cut into the lead 14-7 early in the 2nd quarter when Shamari Brooks rushed for a 40-yard score.
Memphis' offense seemed to stall but head coach Mike Norvell called a fake punt and Adam Williams found Calvin Austin for a 29-yard first down. Then Austin scored on a 2-yard run and the Tigers were up 21-7.
After Tulsa made it 21-14 Memphis drove 38 yards on 6 plays to make to 28-14 when Brady White found Joey Magnifico for a 5 yard touchdown pass.
The Golden Hurricanes tapped in a field goal right before the half and the Tigers lead was cut to 28-17.
On Tulsa's 2nd drive in the 3rd quarter they made it 28-24 with a 31-yard run by Corey Taylor II.
Memphis quickly responded when Kenneth Gainwell sprinted 62 yards to make it 35-24.
The back and forth continued as Tulsa took the ball 80 yards on 12 plays that was capped off by a Taylor 2-yard touchdown. Memphis' lead was down to 4, 35-31.
The game headed into the 4th quarter with Memphis leading 35-31. In the Mike Norvell era Memphis are 30-3 when leading after the 3rd quarter.
With 9:33 left in the game the Golden Hurricanes took their fist lead of the game. Tulsa marched 85 yards down the field and quarterback Zach Smith found Juan Carlos Santana for a 14-yard touchdown.
The Tigers responded in very quick fashion only taking 41 seconds off the board but they did regain the lead 42-41on a Gainwell 1-yd touchdown.
The game, the AAC West title hopes, and a possible College GameDay appearance were on the line and the Memphis defense needed to respond after getting thoroughly outplayed in the 2nd half.
Tulsa drove down the field and with seconds remaining missed the field goal and the Tigers survived.
What a relief for Memphis fans. Their championship hopes are still alive.