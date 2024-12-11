Memphis Lands Kennesaw State Transfer Offensive Lineman Ethan Newman

Interior offensive lineman Ethan Newman commits to a Memphis offensive line room that loses six seniors to graduation in 2024.

Newman chose the Tigers because of Memphis' "Great football family atmosphere and their ability to develop me because of the amount of OL knowledge the coaches and staff have."

Newman, a redshirt freshman, started at right guard for Kennesaw State in 2024 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Newman was granted a 61.1 PFF offense grade in 766 total snaps, allowing zero sacks and only five pressures while totaling two penalties.

Thomarious Walker, a defensive tackle and former teammate of Newman at Kennesaw State is the Tigers' only other transfer committed so far in the 2025 class.

