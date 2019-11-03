The Tigers were ranked 23rd in the Coaches and #24 in the AP.

After a thrilling 54-48 victory over then #15 SMU, the Memphis Tigers are moving up in the polls.

This is the Tigers highest AP ranking since they reached 16th during the 12 week of the 2017 season.

All eyes will be on the first College Football Playoff Poll. That poll will be released this Tuesday November 5th.

Memphis (8-1, 4-1) is still on track for a New Year's Six Bowl berth, as long as they keep winning.

