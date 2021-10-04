Memphis Olympic Sports Roundup
Cross Country, Volleyball & Men's Soccer all in action last week.
Men's Soccer
The Tigers picked up two clean sheets this week defeating Temple by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday and shutting out UCF 3-0 on Sunday.
In the game against Temple, Memphis got the scoring started quickly when Toby McCallum fired home a shot from the top of the box is the 4th minute. Maxi Galizzi put a free kick in the back of the net in the 20th minute. Temple hit the post at the beginning and end of the second half to preserve the Tigers’ shutout. Temple fell to 1-4-2 (0-3-0 AAC) on the season.
On Sunday, the Tigers made the trip to Orlando and stunned the homestanding Knights 3-0. Coming into the match, UCF was 15-0-3 in the month of November- a streak dating back to 2017. In addition to 7 saves to secure the clean sheet. Maxi Galizzi provided 3 assists with goals coming from Artur De Luca (36th minute & 59th minute) and Gabriel Christensen sealing the win with a chip-shot goal in the 85th minute.
Memphis improved to 3-6-1 (2-2-0 AAC) on the season. Next up for Memphis will be SMU at the Park Avenue Campus on Saturday.
Volleyball
The Tigers dropped two matches to league foes Cincinnati and East Carolina last week.
On Friday, the Tigers lost in four sets to the Bearcats 25-21, 14-25, 16-25, 21-25. Elizabeth Orf had nine blocks, just one off her season high. Orf, Tabytha Toelke and Miaya Smith were the only Tigers to score double digit points.
Sunday saw the Tigers travel to Greenville, North Carolina where they fell to the homestanding East Carolina Pirates in straight sets 12-25, 21-25, 22-25. Despite the loss, Sabrina Bianco recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 25 assists and 12 digs. Miaya Smith chipped in 12 kills her ninth double-digit kill performance of the season.
Memphis fell to 8-8 (1-3 AAC) on the season.
Memphis returns home for 2 matches this weekend facing Wichita State on Friday at 6:00pm on ESPN+ and then facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday at 1:00pm.
Men's & Women's Cross Country
The Tigers traveled to Louisville this weekend for the Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Leading the way for Memphis were junior Zachary Wyatt for the men and sophomore Chloe Figgins for the women. Both finished with personal records with Wyatt recording a time of 24:03 in the 8k, and Figgins clocking in the 5k at 17:38.
Overall, the Tiger men finished 20th in the 36-team field with the women placing 32nd out of 44 teams.
After a weekend off, the Tigers next head to the Blazer Classic hosted by UAB in Meadowbrook, Alabama.