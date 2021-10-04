Memphis Olympic Sports Roundup

The Tigers picked up two clean sheets this week defeating Temple by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday and shutting out UCF 3-0 on Sunday.

In the game against Temple, Memphis got the scoring started quickly when Toby McCallum fired home a shot from the top of the box is the 4th minute. Maxi Galizzi put a free kick in the back of the net in the 20th minute. Temple hit the post at the beginning and end of the second half to preserve the Tigers’ shutout. Temple fell to 1-4-2 (0-3-0 AAC) on the season.

On Sunday, the Tigers made the trip to Orlando and stunned the homestanding Knights 3-0. Coming into the match, UCF was 15-0-3 in the month of November- a streak dating back to 2017. In addition to 7 saves to secure the clean sheet. Maxi Galizzi provided 3 assists with goals coming from Artur De Luca (36th minute & 59th minute) and Gabriel Christensen sealing the win with a chip-shot goal in the 85th minute.

Memphis improved to 3-6-1 (2-2-0 AAC) on the season. Next up for Memphis will be SMU at the Park Avenue Campus on Saturday.