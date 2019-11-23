It's not how you start the game, it's how you finish it. That was true for the Memphis Tigers as they defeat USF 49-10.

Memphis' first two possessions resulted in punts and South Florida took an early 7-0 lead when Dave Small ran it in from 1-yard out.



The Tigers next possession they went on a 10 play 66-yard drive that was capped off by a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Patrick Taylor to tie the game at 7.

Memphis quarterback Brady White then threw 2 interceptions on the next 2 drives and the Tigers fell behind 10-7.



The Tigers found a grove and scored a touchdown on their next 3 drives and went into halftime with a 28-10 lead.

