Memphis overcomes slow start to down USF 49-10
It's not how you start the game, it's how you finish it. That was true for the Memphis Tigers as they defeat USF 49-10.
Memphis' first two possessions resulted in punts and South Florida took an early 7-0 lead when Dave Small ran it in from 1-yard out.
The Tigers next possession they went on a 10 play 66-yard drive that was capped off by a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Patrick Taylor to tie the game at 7.
Memphis quarterback Brady White then threw 2 interceptions on the next 2 drives and the Tigers fell behind 10-7.
The Tigers found a grove and scored a touchdown on their next 3 drives and went into halftime with a 28-10 lead.
Memphis extended the lead to 35-10 when Antonio Gibson ran it in from 18 yards out. The Tigers didn't stop there. Patrick Taylor scored from 10 yards out for his 3rd touchdown of the night and the Tigers were up 42-10 with 3:06 left in the 3rd quarter. Taylor would finish with 95 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.
Memphis put in the 2nd team to rest the starters since it'll be a short week with the Cincinnati game coming on Friday.
Backup quarterback Connor Adair got in on the scoring with a fake and ran 22 yards for a touchdown. Memphis extended their lead to 49-10 and that's how it would end.
Brady White finished the game going 18 of 28 for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell led Memphis with 128 yards.
The 10-1 Tigers will host Cincinnati on Friday, November 29th at 2:30 CST on ABC. If the Tigers win that game they win the AAC West and it'll potentially set up a rematch with Cincinnati for the AAC Championship.