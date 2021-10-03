Memphis PFF Grades in the loss to Temple

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out.

We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps.

*= Starter

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Season Offensive Grade 75.5

Even though they struggled to run the ball, the Tigers offense overall PFF grade went up from 73.8 to 75.5

Season Defensive Grades 80.9

This is a bump up from 76.5 to 80.9

To see the players PFF grades CLICK HERE (Premium)

