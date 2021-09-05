 Memphis PFF Offensive Player Grades for the Nicholls game
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out.

We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps

. *= Starter

Brandon Thomas (Justin Ford/USATSI)

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Season Offensive Grade 71.5

Their average offensive PPF grade last year was 68.8. They had a 79.7 after their first game last season


To see all the PFF grades CLICK HERE (Premium)

