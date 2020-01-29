Memphis has found their Kicker after Riley Patterson graduates next year. River Ridge (LA) John Curtis Kicker Austin McCready committed to Memphis as a preferred walk-on over Michigan and Louisville.

What was it about Memphis?

"I love the atmosphere on my visit and have developed a great relationship with Coach Lembo. I will also have the opportunity to punt and kick. More great things are still to come for the Memphis Tigers!"

That visit was the SMU game and he had one word to describe the visit, "Incredible."

McCready built a great bond with Memphis special teams coach Pete Lembo.

"Great coach and even better man. Excited about getting to work and learn from him."

Last season he had a 44 yard put average and he was 4 of 5 in field goals with a long of 51 yards.



