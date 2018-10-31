Memphis picks up a commitment from JUCO Defensive End Wardalis Ducksworth.

Ducksworth, 6-foot-3 240 lbs., has 18 tackles for Jones County this year and 1 sack. He chose Memphis over Ole Miss and Kansas.

The Tigers offered Ducksworth just a couple days ago and Memphis was the fit for him.

“Memphis is a great program. There’s great opportunities to choose from and feels like it’s the perfect place for me to work on my technique more,” Ducksworth told TigerSportsReport.

He's currently unrated by Rivals.