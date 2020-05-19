The Memphis Tigers picked up their fifth commitment of the 2021 class when Colquitt County (GA) defensive tackle Zy Brockington made his commitment via Twitter.

What made him choose Memphis?

“Great facilities, great relationship with Coach Silverfield and Coach Pope and mostly it’s really not that far from my mom and little brother. I love their facilities and I love the atmosphere that they have and all the cool places in Memphis,“ Brockington told TigerSportsReport.

The relationship with the coaches was a huge factor in his decision to pick Memphis.

“They understand me...they understand my situation and where I come from.”

He also fell in love with the way Memphis plays ball. He got to watch the Cotton Bowl when Memphis played Penn State and thought the Tigers played great.



