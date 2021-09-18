 Memphis Football predictions
Memphis Pre-Game Predictions

Bryan Moss
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Memphis is hosting Mississippi State for the first time sine 2011. The Bulldogs were a top 20 team back then and the Tigers...well, let's just say this isn't the Tigers from 10 years ago. A lot has changed.

Here's our pre-game predictions for the game.

Memphis Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III (© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC USATSI)

First Touchdown: Calvin Austin

The Tigers more often than not in the Silverfield era win the coin toss and defers to the 2nd half. We have a feeling Mississippi State wins the coin toss and defers. Memphis will march down the field and score first by a strike from Seth Henigan to Calvin Austin for a 23-yard touchdown.

Most Passing Yards: Will Rogers

Seth Henigan vs Will Rogers. Henigan is 6th in the nation in passing yard average and Will Rogers is 9th. The Bulldogs are 115th in passing defense but the Tigers are 127. Will Rogers will end up with 355 passing yards but Henigan will be up there with 327.

