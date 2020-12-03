Memphis senior quarterback Brady White has received an invitation to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl. Though the game itself has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, Shrine Bowl organizers are still announcing selections for the game to recognize outstanding senior seasons.

In lieu of a game, players will participate in virtual training sessions with current NFL coaches and operations staff to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Some players will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game’s nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system’s life-changing mission.

White is Memphis' all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 83 and needs just 304 passing yards to set that school career record. His 26 wins as a starting quarterback at Memphis are also a program record.

A three-year starter for the Tigers, White has been especially impressive in key moments this season. He has helped lead Memphis (6-2, 4-2 AAC) to comeback victories in all four of its conference wins this season. He threw last-minute, game-winning touchdown passes in a 21-point comeback over UCF, the largest in school history, and a 13-point comeback over USF. His 14 second-half touchdown passes this season lead the nation.

White is also one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy and a member of the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2020.