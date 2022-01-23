Memphis rallies to beat Tulsa 83-81

No Jalen Duren, no DeAndre Williams, no Landers Nolley II and no Jayden Hardaway, no problem. The Memphis Tigers had to overcome a 25-point first quarter deficit but a strong 2nd half shooting propelled Memphis to a 83-81 win.

Tyler Harris led all scoring with 24 points and was 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Josh Minott chipped in 18 points.



After being down 13 at the half, Memphis made 9 of 11 field goals to start the 2nd half comeback.



The win snapped a three game losing streak for the Tigers. Memphis is now 10-8, 4-4 AAC. Next up for Memphis is a home game against ECU on Thursday at 8pm.

