Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis, fresh off a massive road victory at UCF, will return home on Saturday morning to take on the UConn Huskies. Saturday's matchup will be the last time these two teams meet at the FedEx Forum as conference foes before the Huskies make the jump to the Big East, these two teams will meet twice this season.

Memphis and UConn have played fourteen total games in the series with the series tied at seven games apiece. These two programs met for the first time in 2007 with a game in New York City at the historic Madison Square Garden, a game that saw a John Calipari led Memphis team, defeat the Huskies 81-70. Memphis and UConn went seven whole years without playing again until the 2014 season as members of the AAC. These two teams met once last season with Memphis coming out on top 78-71 at home.

The Huskies backcourt is a force to be reckoned with, led by Christian Vital and James Bouknight. Vital is the leading scorer for the Huskies coming into the matchup with Memphis averaging 14 points per game. In the last time out, UConn had six players who scored into the double-digits.

For the Tigers, Lance Thomas was the man who pushed Memphis past the finish line on Wednesday night to escape Orlando with a win. Thomas led the Tigers the scoring with a career-high 20 points and three from behind the arc. Precious Achiuwa was also a crucial key to the Memphis victory on Wednesday night. Achiuwa finished the night with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and was a complete monster on the defensive side of things for Memphis.

Boogie Ellis also stood out to Penn Hardaway and his staff, with his 13 points, and second consecutive double-figure game.

Saturday is yet again, another massive game for the Tigers, as they can't afford to lose another game at home.

Memphis and UConn will tip-off at high noon on CBS.