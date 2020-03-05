Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return home for one last time in the 2019-2020 regular season, with the Shockers of Witchita State coming to town for a crucial mid-week matchup.

Memphis will take the court late Thursday night looking to put an NCAA investigation behind them, which is something this young team has had to do all season long. Starting with the James Wiseman stuff in early November, to the latest outside noise, this young Memphis team has grown accustomed to overcoming the unexpected.

It's also senior night for Isaiah Maurice, who is the lone senior on this Memphis team. Maurice has started in ten games this season, with the last one being the road game at Witchita State.

Thursday night will also be the rematch between the two teams after the Shockers defeated the Tigers 76-67 back in early January.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the rematch with the Shockers.

" Wichita State is going to be a really good game," Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said. "We've got to protect our home floor."

With conference tournament seeding on the line, Memphis will need to find a way to carry the momentum from the 74-67 win over Tulane on Thursday night, if they want any shot at a double-bye in the next week's conference tournament in Fort Worth.

Thursday nights game between the Tigers and Shockers will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. central time. For those wanting to watch at home, you will be able to find the game on ESPN.