The Memphis Tigers are set to resume practice tomorrow. This has been known since Wednesday when the Athletic department updated their media portal showing that practice would resume Saturday.

Memphis paused their practice back on Sept. 11th due to COVID related protocol and the game against Houston was postponed.



The Tigers are set to travel to Texas and play UTSA next Friday at 7pm. UTSA are 1-0 and play SFA tomorrow at 2:30pm.