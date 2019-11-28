Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return home for the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a championship on the line.

This will be the third time this season the Memphis Tigers will be on a national ABC broadcast. Twice in November and once to start the season in August.

The Tigers have had a season full of program changing moments from hosting College GameDay to spending multiple weeks within the top 25. Friday is yet another opportunity for the Tigers to make a national statement and win the AAC West division for a third straight year and to host a conference championship the following week.

With a win on Saturday, it will give the Tigers an 11 win season for the first time in school history.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about his team heading into game with Cincinnati.

" This team is a special group," Norvell said. "I just want them to be the best versions of themselves every day. We are playing a nationally ranked opponent. It's a good time to be a Memphis Tiger."

Memphis heads into the game with Cincinnati with a two-headed monster in the backfield with Kenny Gainwell and Patrick Taylor leading the way.

Gainwell has had an incredible year putting up well 1,000 yards after replacing Taylor, who went out earlier in the year with an injury.

In addition to the double-headed monster in the backfield, Brady White has thrown for 3,074 yards and 30 touchdowns on the year.

The Bearcats head into the game with Memphis, ranking first in the conference in scoring defense allowing 19.9 points per game and second in rushing defense, giving up 133.7 yards per game.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about the Bearcats defense.

" They play at an elite level," Norvell said. They are the best defense in the conference. People struggle to move the ball on them. They are extremely athletic. They lead the conference in interceptions. They are a dominant defense. Ohio State was the only team to really get after them. We know the challenge that is in front of us. It's going to take our best game."

Memphis and Cincinnati will kickoff at 2:30 central from the Liberty Bowl. If you're unable to attend, you will be able to catch all the action on ABC.