Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return to FedEx Park for a three-game conference series with the last place USF Bulls.

The Tigers face a must-win situation this weekend as they host the Bulls from South Florida. With only three weeks left in the regular season every AAC series matters as the Tigers make a push to make the conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida for the first time since 2017. They missed last years AAC Tournament due to a 5-19 conference record. Last year was the first time missing postseason play since the 2009 season.

The Tigers will be looking for their first series win over the Bulls since 2016, where Memphis traveled to South Florida and won two out of three.

The Tigers were victorious in their midweek contest this week as the Tigers earned a hard-fought 11-9 victory over Arkansas State for the season sweep of the Red Wolves.

USF will be coming into the series with Memphis having won six out of their last seven including an impressive series win over Houston last weekend.

Joe Genords leads the Bulls in hitting this season with a .351 average and 46 RBI.

The Bulls lead the all-time series by a margin of 29-20 over the Tigers.

Memphis and USF will get underway on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at FedEx Park and will try to dodge raindrops all series long. If you're unable to come out to the ballpark this weekend you can catch all the action on the radio dial at 91.7 WUMR.