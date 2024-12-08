Memphis Shocked by Arkansas State, 85-72

The #16 ranked Memphis Tigers fell to the Arkansas State Red Wolves 85-72. Despite 29 points from PJ Haggerty, the Tigers could not overcome the Red Wolves' effort.

The Tigers got off to a slow start offensively, scoring just 7 points in as many minutes, trailing just 7-8. Then, the run started for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves sparked an 11-0 run that spanned just 2 minutes to take 19-7 lead with 11:06 on the clock.

Memphis came with their press early, but it did not have the same effect on Arkansas State as we have seen it have in the past versus other teams. They were able to push their lead all the way to 18 with 4:40 left to play in the first half.

With 1 second remaining before half, point guard Terrance Ford Jr left the game with a knee injury and did not return. He was the main ball handler for the Red Wolves and a big part of their ability to break the press in the first half and ended his day with 4 assists.

The Tigers trailed 42-29 going into the locker rooms.



Memphis shot 7-25(28%) from the field and 2-10 from the perimeter in the first half, and turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 11 points from the Red Wolves.

After Memphis had cut the lead to 11 in the opening minute of the half, Arkansas State fired back with a 7-0 run to extend it right back to 18.

The Tigers responded with a run of their own. The run included a Colby Roger's 3, 5 points from Haggerty, and it was capped off with a no-look pass from Dain Dainja to Nick Jourdain that ended with a slam that cut the lead to 51-43.

Memphis had the momentum, and minutes later, after another Roger's 3, they cut the lead down to 7 with 11 minutes to play.

The rest of the game belonged to the Red Wolves.

The Tigers went cold from the field and did not score a field goal for the next 2 minutes.

PJ Haggerty hit a 3 with 5:34 remaining to make the score 75-63, but it was not enough. The Tigers went another 2 minutes without scoring and trailed by 14 with 3:30 to go until ultimately losing 85-72.

Memphis finished shooting 21-59(35.6%) and 7-22(31.8%) from beyond the arc. They turned the ball over 20 times and totaled just 9 assists. They lost the rebounding battle, 44-40. PJ Haggerty and Dain Dainja were the leading scorers with 29 and 16.

This was complete control from the Arkansas State Red Wolves and their head coach Bryan Hodgson. They did not flinch when Memphis threw their press at them, and they responded with a run every time Memphis spurted one of their own.

The Tigers did not look like the team we have seen so far this season today. Tyrese Hunter, who has been playing at a high level, got in foul trouble early and finished the game with just 4 points and 5 turnovers.

Defensively, Memphis was a step behind all day. The Tigers did things today that they haven't struggled with all year. They left their feet when contesting shots, did not rotate to the open shooter, and failed to consistently box out. After what we have seen from this team and their ability to defend, today was an anomaly.

Offensively, Memphis looked like it was their first time playing together. Outside of the no-look from Dain Dainja, there was no chemistry. They did not make the right pass, they relied on isolation offense, and turned the ball over a backbreaking number of times.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway took the blame for the loss in the post game conference, "That's on me. I didn't have them ready to play."

Memphis will have 6 days off before traveling to Clemson to take on the 9-1 Tigers, who have won 6 straight, led by coach Brad Brownell. The Tigers have a lot of time to fix things before tip off, which is set for 10.a.m.











