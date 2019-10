The American Athletic Conference announced that next week's Memphis-SMU game will be televised nationally on ABC at 6:30pm.

That means ESPN's Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Maria Taylor will be at Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers have had success recently being on ABC nationally but this will be the first time that Memphis will be on ESPN in prime time.



Will ESPN's GameDay be at Memphis next? We'll have to wait and see