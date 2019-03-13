The Lady Tigers softball team will make the 80 mile trek down to Oxford, MS to face the (16-7) Ole Miss Rebels, with a seven game winning streak in tow. Memphis swept three games in the U of M softball tournament to improve to (12-9) overall.

Memphis had the bats going hitting 5 HRs spanning the three contests. Fr. INF Ryleigh Aungst and Sr. C Regan Hadley went back to back in Friday’s 5-4 win over DePaul turning a

3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th. In Sunday’s 3-2 win over Indiana St. the Tigers would double dip again. This time in the 4th inning Sr. INF Ashley Threatt homered to CF followed by Aungst turning a 1-0 Sycamore lead into a 3-1 Tiger lead. In Monday’s 4-2 finale win over IUPUI So. OF Delaney Smith hit her 1st of the year to tack on an insurance run for Memphis in the bottom of the 5th.

In the circle Bayleigh Wisher and Mariah Nichols both picked up their 4th wins of the season while Karli Perque secured her 3rd. Baylee Smith will attempt to regain her touch at the plate today after suffering an injury early in last Wednesday’s game against UCA. She was out of the lineup on Fri but returned and played in Sunday and Monday’s games going 1-6 with 1 run scored. She still leads the team in all major statistical categories batting .407 with 22 hits,

4 HRs, 19 RBIs and a .852 SLG% in 54 at bats.

Memphis will have their hands full with the Rebels, who are ranked 25th in the Softball America Poll and are receiving votes in both the NFCA poll and the USA Softball poll. Ole Miss is fresh off a 2-1 series win against then 14th ranked Arkansas this past weekend in Oxford and winners of 8 out of 9.

The Rebels can really put runs on the board scoring a total of 113 on the season as opposed to 84 for the Tigers. They are led average wise by Sr. OF Kylan Becker who is batting .449 with 31 hits, 8 RBIs, 1 HR and 23 total runs on the season. So. UTIL Jessica Puk bats .368 with 21 hits 18 RBIs 5 HRs and 14 total runs. Rounding out their top 3 is So. INF Abbey Latham batting .359 with 23 hits, 18 RBIs, 4 HRs while crossing the plate 17 times.

This will be a tough challenge for the Memphis pitching staff. They have been extremely solid this year with a team ERA of 2.72 with 89 SOs. but the Rebels have been even stingier with an ERA of 1.89 while fanning 123. The last time Memphis faced an SEC opponent was 2 weeks ago at home against Mississippi St. The Tigers carried a 7-6 lead into the 7th inning, but Lady Bulldog C Mia Davidson hit a grand slam, that proved to be the difference in the game as Memphis fell 10-7. The Tigers are still looking for their first road win as they are 0-4 away from the Tiger Softball Complex in true road games. Ole Miss leads the all time series 5-2 but the Tigers got the better of them last season 9-3 here in Memphis.

What : Memphis Softball @ Ole Miss

When : 2pm today

Where : Ole Miss Softball Complex Oxford, MS