The Tigers proved to the world they can go toe to toe with the bigger schools. They beat Ole Miss earlier in the year but not too many people gave Memphis a chance in the Cotton Bowl.

Sure the Memphis Tigers lost 53-39 to Penn State in the Cotton Bowl but the day wasn't a complete loss.

Before today, the most points Penn State had given up was 31and that was to then #17 Minnesota. #2 Ohio State scored 28 points on Penn State. Memphis scored 39.



Penn State had the 24th best defense in the country giving up an average of 33 yards per game. Memphis had 542 yards of offense.



Keep in mind that Memphis didn't have their starting Right Tackle or Tight End for the game. Even without Scottie Dill and Joey Magnifico the Tigers we close to pulling off the upset. Remember, the Tigers were driving down the field and could have made it 53-46 but Brady White was intercepted at the 3 yard line with 4:36 left in the game.



The Tigers had their chances.



Memphis owned the first and third quarters outscoring Penn State 26-17. It was the 2nd quarter that was the Tigers downfall. One bad quarter from knocking off another "Power 5" team.



Not only was Memphis without their starting Right Tackle and Tight End but the Tigers didn't have their offensive and defensive play callers. Mike Norvell became the head coach at Florida State and took defensive coordinator Adam Fuller with him.

While some may focus on the fact that Memphis lost by 14, the fact is the game was much closer than the score indicated.



Ryan Silverfield proved he can be a head coach of a team. He had his team ready and focused. There were many who were afraid that the fact he never called plays before would be an issue.



The play calling in the Cotton Bowl should erase all doubt that Silverfield is more than capable. He had Kevin Johns as the offensive coordinator and play calling was not an issue at all in the loss.



Memphis just finished their best season in history. Even though they lost the game, they still won the season.



For now it's Eyes Up, All In. See you next season.

