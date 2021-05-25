Memphis stuns ECU 11-1

What an upset. The 8th seeded Memphis Tigers handed the top seeded ECU Pirates a stunner with a 11-1 victory in the opening round of the AAC Baseball Tournament. The Pirates came into the game ranked 9th in the nation.



This was the first win over a ranked opponent since 2019. The Tigers beat then 6th ranked ECU 10-9.



Memphis (18-37) had a big 5 run 3rd inning and a 4 run 5th inning as they shocked the Pirates. ECU easily handled the Tigers in the regular season winning all 4 games back in April. ECU outscored Memphis 32-13 in that series but today was a different story.