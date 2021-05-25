Memphis stuns ECU 11-1
What an upset. The 8th seeded Memphis Tigers handed the top seeded ECU Pirates a stunner with a 11-1 victory in the opening round of the AAC Baseball Tournament. The Pirates came into the game ranked 9th in the nation.
This was the first win over a ranked opponent since 2019. The Tigers beat then 6th ranked ECU 10-9.
Memphis (18-37) had a big 5 run 3rd inning and a 4 run 5th inning as they shocked the Pirates. ECU easily handled the Tigers in the regular season winning all 4 games back in April. ECU outscored Memphis 32-13 in that series but today was a different story.
Tiger Pitcher Carson Stinnett allowed one run on five hits in 6.1 innings of work.
ECU got on the scoreboard first with a home run by AAC's Player of the Year Connor Norby but it was all Memphis after that.
The Tigers took a 5-1 lead in the second on a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and a 2-run double and a single to center.
In the 5th inning the Tigers smacked 4 home runs. That tied a championship single-game record with Cincinnati in 2019 (vs. UConn) and UCF in 2014 (vs. Houston).
Memphis moves on to face No. 5 UCF on Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. CT and will be available on ESPN+.