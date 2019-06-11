Sometimes the first offer is the hardest one to get as a quarterback prospect, especially as an underclassman. Luckily for Class of 2021 South Carolina quarterback Seth Smith, he can put those worries aside. Smith was offered over the weekend after an impressive camp performance at Memphis. The offer was a long time coming, especially after Smith started building a relationship with the Tigers coaches late last year. Now that Memphis is on board officially, Rivals.com caught up with Smith to talk about the offer and what it means for his recruitment as well as his plans for other camps this summer.

"I’ve been talking to Coach Lock since about November. This was just the first opportunity I’d had to get to campus. Getting this offer was a huge confidence booster for me personally. It feels great to see the hard work starting to pay off."

Camp experience: "The camp experience was awesome. Well ran, very organized. I worked with Brady White in one of the drills, and then coaches from other schools were there too. The coaches said they liked how I slung the ball around and they seemed impressed with my camp performance.

Knowledge of the program: "I know that Memphis plays in a tough conference and is always a 9-10 win team that can compete nationally. After meeting Coach Norvell I know that the program is in good hands and will definitely keep moving forward and improving."

Fit in the offense: "I know that Memphis likes to throw the ball around, but they had a very balanced attack with Henderson and Pollard in the backfield last year. I’ve played in an air raid system as long as I’ve played football so I know I would fit what they’re trying to do up there."

Plans to get back to campus: "I plan to come back for a game in the fall. Maybe on our team's bye week."

Other camp plans: "I’m planning to camp at Louisville and Wake Forest this month this month. I’m also throwing at WVU and Penn State later on in July."