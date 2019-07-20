Memphis Tigers linebacker Austin Hall has been a force on defense for the past three seasons. He has 204 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Memphis now has a new defensive coordinator and Hall spoke about the changes at the AAC Media Day.

"I'm really looking forward to this year. We have a new defensive staff and we've been working with them during the summer schedule. We have a great group of guys," Hall said at the AAC Media Day.



Hall spoke about what he thinks about the new defensive scheme.

"We have a new scheme coming in and I thinks it's allowing our defensive players to be fast. We've played fast in the past but with Coach Fuller coming in I think he's keeping it simpler and letting us players play the game."

Losing the Conference Championship to UCF the past two years is something Hall doesn't want to do again.

"Looking back at that game...it's the little things. We need to work on the little things and we've done that this spring and summer."

Playing at UCF is one of Hall's favorite places to play besides the Liberty Bowl.

"I have a love/hate relationship with that place."



His position coach is Kevin Clune. This is Clune's first year as the Linebackers coach and Hall is impressed.

"I like his intelligence of the game. He brings a different type of coaching than I've had in the past. He really loves the game.



Hall also likes what new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller brings to the table.



"He's passionate about the game. On defensive we talk about fast, smart, and tough. You'll see that in the fall."

