Memphis Tigers Football: Comparing the start from years past
The 3-0 Memphis Tigers have a bye week this week so we took a look at the last 3 seasons and compared the first 3 games to this year to see where they rank.
|Year
|Record
|Total Offense
|Passing
|Rushing
|Scoring Offense
|
2019
|
3-0
|
31st
|
48th
|
31st
|
35th
|
2018
|
2-1
|
4th
|
40th
|
4th
|
13th
|
2017
|
3-0
|
36th
|
41st
|
34th
|
35th
|
2016
|
3-0
|
34th
|
26th
|
56th
|
5th
As you can see from the chart above the Tigers are not as good as they were last year offensively from a stats standpoint.
|Year
|Record
|Total Defense
|Pass Defense
|Rush Defense
|Scoring Defense
|
2019
|
3-0
|
5th
|
3rd
|
46th
|
17th
|
2018
|
2-1
|
9th
|
2nd
|
78th
|
39th
|
2017
|
3-0
|
126th
|
127th
|
100th
|
114th
|
2016
|
3-0
|
16th
|
26th
|
25th
|
5th
An interesting fact-
Mike Norvell has never started 4-0 at Memphis. In 2016 and 2017 when the Tigers started 3-0 they lost the 4th game to go 3-1.
The last time Memphis started 4-0 was in 2015. That was Justin Fuente's last year. They won their first 8 games before losing 4 out of their last 5 games.