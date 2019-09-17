The 3-0 Memphis Tigers have a bye week this week so we took a look at the last 3 seasons and compared the first 3 games to this year to see where they rank.

As you can see from the chart above the Tigers are not as good as they were last year offensively from a stats standpoint.

An interesting fact-

Mike Norvell has never started 4-0 at Memphis. In 2016 and 2017 when the Tigers started 3-0 they lost the 4th game to go 3-1.



The last time Memphis started 4-0 was in 2015. That was Justin Fuente's last year. They won their first 8 games before losing 4 out of their last 5 games.

