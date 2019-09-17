News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: Comparing the start from years past

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The 3-0 Memphis Tigers have a bye week this week so we took a look at the last 3 seasons and compared the first 3 games to this year to see where they rank.

The Memphis Tigers are 3-0 for the 3rd time in 4 years
Comparing the years- Offense
Year Record Total Offense Passing Rushing Scoring Offense

2019

3-0

31st

48th

31st

35th

2018

2-1

4th

40th

4th

13th

2017

3-0

36th

41st

34th

35th

2016

3-0

34th

26th

56th

5th

As you can see from the chart above the Tigers are not as good as they were last year offensively from a stats standpoint.

Comparing the years- Defense
Year Record Total Defense Pass Defense Rush Defense Scoring Defense

2019

3-0

5th

3rd

46th

17th

2018

2-1

9th

2nd

78th

39th

2017

3-0

126th

127th

100th

114th

2016

3-0

16th

26th

25th

5th

An interesting fact-

Mike Norvell has never started 4-0 at Memphis. In 2016 and 2017 when the Tigers started 3-0 they lost the 4th game to go 3-1.

The last time Memphis started 4-0 was in 2015. That was Justin Fuente's last year. They won their first 8 games before losing 4 out of their last 5 games.

{{ article.author_name }}