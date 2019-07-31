The Memphis Tigers fall camp is right around the corner as they report on August 1st and the first practice is August 2nd. We've already looked at the quarterbacks and the running backs. Next we take a look at the offensive line. There are some holes to fill on the O-line. Left Tackle Trevon Tate, Center Drew Kyser, and Right Tackle Roger Joseph have graduated. Senior Dustin Woodard will slide over to Center from the Right Guard spot.



The Memphis Tigers O-line will have new faces this year (Justin Ford/USATSI)

We'll look at the PFF grades for each projected starter. We'll start at Center. Dustin Woodard is entering his senior season and his leadership will be much needed with the young linemen on the roster. Woodard's season offensive grade was 80.3 which ranked his as the 2nd highest graded lineman for Memphis. Trevon Tate was first with a grade of 82.1. When you take a look at pass blocking, his 87.4 grade was the best on the team. His rush blocking was also the best on the team with a grade of 78.9.

Here are his weekly grades-



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Dustin Woodard's weekly PFF Grades (PFF)

Here are Woodard's career grades from ProFootball Focus-



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Dustin Woodard's yearly PFF Grades (PFF)

Next we'll take a look at the only other returning starter, Left Guard Dylan Parham. The redshirt sophomore started all 14 games at left guard.

Parham had a solid 74.2 offensive grade for the season. He had a 78.8 pass blocking grade and a 73.7 rush blocking grade.

You can see from his weekly grades that there were a few games he didn't have a great grade but when you take a look at his whole body of work for the 2018 season, Parham was pretty darn good for his first playing season.



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Dylan Parham weekly PFF Grades (PFF)

Junior Manuel Orona-Lopez is projected to be the starter at Right Guard. He only played in 3 games for a total of 29 snaps but he was effective in his limited playing time.

Here are his weekly grades



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Manual Orona-Lopez weekly PFF Grades (PFF)

Scottie Dill is projected to be the guy that takes over at Right Tackle. The 6-foot-7 senior did play in 10 games last season for a total of 162 snaps. His 80.1 offensive grade was the best out of all the back-up linemen last year.

His pass blocking was graded at 78.7 and his rush blocking at 75.5. Here's a look at his weekly grades.



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Scottie Dill's weekly PFF Grades (PFF)

Last up we take a look at the highly anticipated and former 4-star Obinna Eze. The 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore played in 6 games for a total of 75 snaps last year.

He had a 70.9 offensive grade with a pass blocking grade was 76.9 and his rush blocking was 67. Here's a look at his weekly grades.



Memphis Tigers O-lineman Obinna Eze weekly PFF Grades (PFF)

Here are our pre-camp projected back-ups- LT- T. Jones LG- N. Brannon C- I. Ellis RG- Evan Fields RT- P. Jones

As a whole, the offensive line is less experienced than last year but that doesn't mean it's worse off. The talent that's returning combined with the talent that has been recruited calls for a great mix this year. So while they may be less experienced as a whole, they are still one of the best O-lines in the AAC.

