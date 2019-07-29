The Memphis Tigers fall camp is right around the corner as the report on August 1st and the first practice is August 2nd.



We'll take a look at the situation at quarterback. Redshirt junior Brady White is the clear cut number 1. He threw for 3,296 yards and 26 touchdowns with only 9 interceptions.



He had a 62% completion percentage last season and will look to improve on that. The 62% (Which isn't all that bad) is the lowest a Memphis starting quarterback has had since Paxton Lynch had 58.2% in 2013.

