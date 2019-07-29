Memphis Tigers Football countdown to camp: Quarterbacks
The Memphis Tigers fall camp is right around the corner as the report on August 1st and the first practice is August 2nd.
We'll take a look at the situation at quarterback. Redshirt junior Brady White is the clear cut number 1. He threw for 3,296 yards and 26 touchdowns with only 9 interceptions.
He had a 62% completion percentage last season and will look to improve on that. The 62% (Which isn't all that bad) is the lowest a Memphis starting quarterback has had since Paxton Lynch had 58.2% in 2013.
Looking at the ProFootball Focus grades for White last season, you'll see he graded out at a 79 (4th in the AAC) for his offensive grade and 80.8 (5th in the AAC) for his passing grade. Here's a look at his grades for the year.
