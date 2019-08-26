Week one game week is here and the first depth chart of the season was released and there were two names that didn't appear on the chart.

RS-junior cornerback Chris Claybrooks and junior defensive end Everett Cunningham.



At the Memphis press conference today coach Mike Norvell said that both would be out of the Ole Miss game due to injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known and Norvell said he hopes to have them back soon.

With Claybrooks out the Tigers penciled in senior Joey Bryant. Bryant, 6-foot-1 180 lbs., is a transfer from Arizona State. He had a ACL injury in 2017 and missed the 2018 season. He's rebounded and had a good fall camp.



Here's a look at the week 1 depth chart

