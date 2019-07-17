Woodard has been a workhorse for the Tigers. He's played in every Memphis game in his career and has started all but two of them.

Memphis Tigers Senior offensive lineman Dustin Woodard will have a new position this year. After playing Guard for the past 3 seasons, Woodard has been moved to Center. The move was a needed one with the graduation of Drew Kyser.

Woodard, 6-foot-2 285 lbs., is familiar with Center being that he's been preparing for it for awhile now.

"I think Coach Norvell has prepared me for it since I walked on campus and training me as a Center. I've waited for my shot and now it's here," Woodard said at the AAC Media Day.

Now that time for him to shine at Center is here and he's ready for it. He can't wait for the season to start.



"I'm excited for it to start. I think this year we've bonded a little bit more than we have in the past and I'm really excited for it to start."

The offensive line will have some new starters and Woodard expects big things from them.

"Obinna Eze and Scottie Dill have some big shoes to fill but they are ready to step up and play."



Woodard is entering his final season at Memphis and when he looks back at when he was being recruited, he knows he made the right choice.

"I chose Memphis because of the family atmosphere. That was a huge thing for me. That's what it made it easier for me to move halfway across the country. It's a brotherhood here."

The only thing he would change about his time at Memphis would be the two championship games against UCF.

"Those were hard fought games. If I could change just one of those, I'd do it."

Memphis and UCF were picked by the media in this year's preseason media poll to meet in the conference title game but Woodard isn't looking ahead to the end of the year.

"It's one game at a time for us. I'm looking at the next game in front of us. I'm not thinking ahead at all."

Woodard named Tiger defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus as the player that is the hardest to go against in practice. Why Dorceus?





