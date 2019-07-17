Dustin Woodard excited to get the season started
Memphis Tigers Senior offensive lineman Dustin Woodard will have a new position this year. After playing Guard for the past 3 seasons, Woodard has been moved to Center. The move was a needed one with the graduation of Drew Kyser.
Woodard has been a workhorse for the Tigers. He's played in every Memphis game in his career and has started all but two of them.
Woodard, 6-foot-2 285 lbs., is familiar with Center being that he's been preparing for it for awhile now.
"I think Coach Norvell has prepared me for it since I walked on campus and training me as a Center. I've waited for my shot and now it's here," Woodard said at the AAC Media Day.
Now that time for him to shine at Center is here and he's ready for it. He can't wait for the season to start.
"I'm excited for it to start. I think this year we've bonded a little bit more than we have in the past and I'm really excited for it to start."
The offensive line will have some new starters and Woodard expects big things from them.
"Obinna Eze and Scottie Dill have some big shoes to fill but they are ready to step up and play."
Woodard is entering his final season at Memphis and when he looks back at when he was being recruited, he knows he made the right choice.
"I chose Memphis because of the family atmosphere. That was a huge thing for me. That's what it made it easier for me to move halfway across the country. It's a brotherhood here."
The only thing he would change about his time at Memphis would be the two championship games against UCF.
"Those were hard fought games. If I could change just one of those, I'd do it."
Memphis and UCF were picked by the media in this year's preseason media poll to meet in the conference title game but Woodard isn't looking ahead to the end of the year.
"It's one game at a time for us. I'm looking at the next game in front of us. I'm not thinking ahead at all."
Woodard named Tiger defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus as the player that is the hardest to go against in practice. Why Dorceus?
"He's a really shifty guy and can move pretty well."
He named JJ Russell as the hardest hitter on defense.
"That man is going to hit you, at the end of the day he's going to hit you. He's not afraid to hit or be physical. When I come around the corner and see him...it's not the greatest feeling (Laughing)."
Woodard loves to play at the Liberty Bowl. When asked what other stadiums in the AAC he enjoys playing at he could only think of one.
"Just the Liberty Bowl."
He said the grit and grind of the Memphis culture is what makes Memphis so great.
"My favorite game I played was against UCLA at the Liberty Bowl. It was a fun game. We don't get to play the west coast Pac12 teams that much, I thought it was pretty cool."
His position coach is Ryan Silverfield and Woodard had high praise for him.
"He's a fantastic guy. I love him, he's a genuine person that cares for his players."
Woodard had great things to say about Coach Norvell as well.
"He brings it everyday. There's never a day he doesn't bring it. He's also very genuine."
What are his goals for the season?
"My expectations are not to lose a game this year. We're not perfect but we'll work our butts off and try to win every game."