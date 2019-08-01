Two years ago the Memphis Tigers fell short of their goal of a conference championship with a 62-55 double overtime loss to Central Florida. Last year they fell short and it was Central Florida that did them in again. The Tigers went into the 4th quarter with a 41-35 lead but 21 straight points by the Knights sealed the Tigers fate.

The Tigers have also lost 4 straight bowl games. For Coach Norvell and the players, this is unacceptable. This year they are focused on finishing the job.



Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell has his best team yet at Memphis (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Tigers have incredible depth. It just might be the strongest and deepest team that Memphis has ever had entering the season. "It's an exciting time to be a Memphis Tiger," Norvell said at the Memphis Media Day. "This may be the best depth on our team since I've been here. There are battles at every position." "My desire is to maximize potential in this team. I believe in the guys we recruited. At the end of the year, you want to be competing for championships. We've put ourselves in a position, but we've got to go get it done." Not only are there battles, the players are laser focused. Junior cornerback T.J. Carter expressed the need to finish the job. "It's been our emphasis all summer. We need to finish. Our summer workouts were designed to be hard so we could push through it. We don't like coming up short. Our expectations are high for us. Anything short of a victory each game won't be acceptable."



Memphis cornerback TJ Carter wants a championship this year (USATSI)

Senior Tight End Joey Magnifico also spoke about the extra things that they are doing to finish the job this season. "We're coming in a littler earlier...working a little harder...we need to finish. I want to win a championship really bad." Junior Defensive Lineman O'Bryan Goodson wasn't shy about his goals for the season. "I want to do my job and help my team be in position to win every game. We're aiming for the same goal this year but this time finish the job." Memphis will start camp tomorrow and while the goal is to win the AAC Championship, they know it all starts with game 1. The attention will now turn towards Ole Miss. The game will be on ABC and the players will get ready to go 1-0 each week.