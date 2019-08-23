Former Rutgers LB will enroll at Memphis
Former Rutgers linebacker Brendan Devera will be enrolling at Memphis. What made him decide on being a Memphis Tiger?
"They showed me the most love and I feel like I can achieve my goals of the NFL through the system at Memphis," Devera told TigerSportsReport.
Back in high school Devera helped Wayne Hills win a state championship where he played quarterback and linebacker. He then went to Rutgers to start his college career.
After being dismissed from Rutgers in the summer of 2018, Devera enrolled at Asa College where he played in 8 games and registered 33 tackles.
Devera, 6-foot-2 245 lbs., likes what he sees from Memphis defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. Devera says that Coach Fuller is definitely a coach that knows what he's doing.
Mississippi State recently offered but he chose to stick with Memphis.
He will redshirt this season and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.