Former Rutgers linebacker Brendan Devera will be enrolling at Memphis. What made him decide on being a Memphis Tiger?

"They showed me the most love and I feel like I can achieve my goals of the NFL through the system at Memphis," Devera told TigerSportsReport.

Back in high school Devera helped Wayne Hills win a state championship where he played quarterback and linebacker. He then went to Rutgers to start his college career.



After being dismissed from Rutgers in the summer of 2018, Devera enrolled at Asa College where he played in 8 games and registered 33 tackles.