The 2020 recruiting class is taking shape as the Memphis Tigers pick up three-star offensive lineman Brackston Alford when he announced his commitment live on TSR Live .

The 6-foot-4 Tackle was in awe when he visited Memphis.

“They are pretty awesome! The campus and football facilities are all very cool. The coaches are phenomenal and I can see myself playing there. That’s the most important thing,” Alford said after his visit.

Why Memphis?

“Memphis has checked all my boxes and has made me feel like they have an actual family there.”

Memphis offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield is his main recruiter and Silverfield was a main reason he chose Memphis.

“He’s an awesome guy.”

Alford can play anywhere on the line you need him. He said Tackle and Center are the two positions he’s interested in playing at Memphis.