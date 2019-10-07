Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the ULM game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 52-33 win over ULM.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the ULM game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
41
|
80
|
Bryce Huff- DE
|
65
|
78.9
|
O'Bryan Goodson- NT
|
51
|
72.2
|
Jalil Clemons- DE
|
28
|
70.3
|
Jonathan Wilson- DT
|
46
|
67
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
2
|
66.2
|
Morris Joseph- DT
|
45
|
57.3
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
14
|
57.3
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
26
|
54.8
|
Everitt Cunningham- DE
|
52
|
54.5
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
JJ Russell
|
70
|
71.5
|
Austin Hall
|
76
|
71
|
Xavier Cullens
|
32
|
68.3
|
Tim Hart
|
36
|
42.5
|
Thomas Pickens
|
38
|
37.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis
|
53
|
68.2
|
T.J. Carter
|
77
|
63.6
|
Troy Hurst
|
1
|
60.7
|
Joey Bryant
|
56
|
54.1
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
12
|
72.6
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
80
|
64.7
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
74
|
62.8
|
Quindell Johnson
|
48
|
43.1
