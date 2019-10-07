News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the ULM game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 52-33 win over ULM.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the ULM game

Game 5 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Joseph Dorceus- DE

41

80

Bryce Huff- DE

65

78.9

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

51

72.2

Jalil Clemons- DE

28

70.3

Jonathan Wilson- DT

46

67

Braylon Brown- DT

2

66.2

Morris Joseph- DT

45

57.3

Desmond Hawkins- DT

14

57.3

John Tate IV- DT

26

54.8

Everitt Cunningham- DE

52

54.5
BOLD= Starter
Game 5 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

JJ Russell

70

71.5

Austin Hall

76

71

Xavier Cullens

32

68.3

Tim Hart

36

42.5

Thomas Pickens

38

37.3
BOLD= Starter
Game 5 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis

53

68.2

T.J. Carter

77

63.6

Troy Hurst

1

60.7

Joey Bryant

56

54.1
BOLD= Starter
Game 4 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Carlito Gonzalez

12

72.6

Sanchez Blake Jr.

80

64.7

La'Andre Thomas

74

62.8

Quindell Johnson

48

43.1
BOLD= Starter

