Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Tulane game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers get back to the winning ways with the 47-17 victory over Tulane. The win puts them at 6-1 for the season and the Tigers are Bowl eligible for the 6th straight year.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-40 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

41-59 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

60-73 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

74-85 = 4* (Very good performance)

86-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Tulane game

Game 7 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

61

75.3

Connor Adair

7

48.6
BOLD= Starter
Game 7 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kenneth Gainwell

49

86.5

Timothy Taylor

4

58.5

Kylan Watkins

22

54.8
BOLD= Starter
Game 7 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Dustin Woodard- C

61

81.4

Dylan Parham- LG

61

76.3

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

45

71.8

Scottie Dill- RT

61

70.4

Matt Dale

7

61.6

Blaine Bishop

4

60.5

Evan Fields

7

60.1

Obinna Eze- LT

61

59.3

Isaac Ellis

23

56.1

Titus Jones

7

46.7
BOLD= Starter
Game 7 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Calvin Austin III

22

85.6

Antonio Gibson

27

66.5

Damonte Coxie

56

60.9

Jeremy Tate Jr.

3

60.1

Coye Fairman

6

59

Traveon Samuel

6

55.5

Kedarian Jones

56

55.1
BOLD= Starter
Game 7 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Joey Magnifico

49

59.1

Kameron Wilson

32

54.8
BOLD= Starter

