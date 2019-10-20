The Memphis Tigers get back to the winning ways with the 47-17 victory over Tulane. The win puts them at 6-1 for the season and the Tigers are Bowl eligible for the 6th straight year.



TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works

