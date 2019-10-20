Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Tulane game
The Memphis Tigers get back to the winning ways with the 47-17 victory over Tulane. The win puts them at 6-1 for the season and the Tigers are Bowl eligible for the 6th straight year.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
The video below explains more about how their grading system works
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-40 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
41-59 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
60-73 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
74-85 = 4* (Very good performance)
86-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Tulane game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
61
|
75.3
|
Connor Adair
|
7
|
48.6
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
49
|
86.5
|
Timothy Taylor
|
4
|
58.5
|
Kylan Watkins
|
22
|
54.8
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
61
|
81.4
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
61
|
76.3
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
45
|
71.8
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
61
|
70.4
|
Matt Dale
|
7
|
61.6
|
Blaine Bishop
|
4
|
60.5
|
Evan Fields
|
7
|
60.1
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
61
|
59.3
|
Isaac Ellis
|
23
|
56.1
|
Titus Jones
|
7
|
46.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Calvin Austin III
|
22
|
85.6
|
Antonio Gibson
|
27
|
66.5
|
Damonte Coxie
|
56
|
60.9
|
Jeremy Tate Jr.
|
3
|
60.1
|
Coye Fairman
|
6
|
59
|
Traveon Samuel
|
6
|
55.5
|
Kedarian Jones
|
56
|
55.1
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joey Magnifico
|
49
|
59.1
|
Kameron Wilson
|
32
|
54.8
Give us your thoughts on the grades in the Message Boards