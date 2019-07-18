Memphis senior wide receiver John "Pop" Williams had 33 catches for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Tigers last year. He was an All-American Athletic Conference first team as a Punt Returner with 29 returns for 313 yards and 1 touchdown.

The 5-foot-9 senior is still bothered by the back to back championship losses to UCF.

"We came so close man. I would definitely love to redo it and change the outcome," Williams said at the AAC Media Day.

He's not looking too much into the past because he knows Memphis has the opportunity to do something special this year and he plans on being more of a leader this year.

"We have to remain focused and just get 1% better every day. We have high expectations that have been set by players that have played before us. I want to be more of a vocal leader and help the young guys and help them get better."

Williams said he has grown a lot in his time at Memphis and credits Coach Norvell for that.

"Coach Norvell is the reason I chose Memphis. He's like a father figure to me and I look up to him. We may not always agree on things but at the end of the day he always does things the right way. Everything he does is for the right reasons."

He also spoke about the Tigers defense and says TJ Carter is something special.

"TJ is very technical. Everything he does, it's very technical. He studies a lot of film so when you line up against him, he'll look how you are standing and knows what route you're about to do. I really respect his game."

Williams also mentioned Chris Claybrooks as a player to watch out for this year.

"The thing with Claybrooks is he is so fast, you can't make any mistakes against him. He'll be right on you."

