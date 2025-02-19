Memphis Weathers the Blazing storm, beats UAB

On a snowy Wednesday evening at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse, the University of Memphis women's basketball team (7-18, 5-9) took down the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) 80-71.





Four seconds into the ball game, the Tigers trailed 3-0 thanks to an Eleecia Carter three-pointer off the tip.

The Blazers hit four quick threes to take a 16-10 lead at the first media timeout. Of the visiting team's 19 first-quarter shot attempts, 12 were from deep.

UAB's hot shooting led to a 23-15 first-quarter lead - and an embarrassed Tiger defense.

Quarter two

The Tigers swiss cheese defense allowed a 30-17 Blazer lead at the beginning of the second quarter. But the home team clawed back into the game thanks to some hard-nosed defense, 34-34.

Memphis men's head basketball coach Penny Hardaway came to support the women's team with six minutes left in the half, and from the moment he walked into the Elma Roane Fieldhouse, the team went on a 15-0 run to end the first half.

Some may call it coincidence; some will call it inspiration. Whatever it is, the Tigers held UAB to zero points in the final six minutes of the half and took a 40-34 lead.

Quarter three

Basketball has always been a game of runs, but this contest took that to heart.

With 8:01 remaining in the second quarter, the Blazers took a 30-17 lead. Between that point and the media timeout of the third quarter, the Tigers went on a 40-9 run.

Succeeding the massive Tiger run, UAB went on a run of its own, 10-0, as the Tigers held a 65-53 lead heading into the final period.

Quarter four

Memphis' four-minute scoring drought, which allowed UAB to make it a one-score game, was ended by a timely Tilly Boler three-pointer, followed by a clutch transition shot from deep by Elauna Eaton. This gave the Tigers a 73-66 lead at the under-four media timeout.

Ultimately, the Tigers weathered UAB's storm and escaped with an 80-71 victory.

Tanyuel Welch finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.