Memphis gets commitment from Devonte Nelson
The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment number 15 today when three-star athlete Devonte Nelson made his commitment know via social media.
I’m staying home...〽️ pic.twitter.com/rJE3gjwmia— Devonte Nelson ✞ (@devontetm) July 12, 2019
Nelson, 5-foot-10 181 lbs., can play on either side of the ball but Memphis was recruiting him as a defensive back.
Why Memphis?
"They have a great program," Nelson told TigerSportsReport.
"Memphis is a top 25 program. I can make all my dreams come true here. Good fit for me. I love Coach Norvell, Rushing, Fuller, and Jones. Great support system here."
Coach Rushing is his main recruiter and Nelson has a great relationship with him.
"That’s my guy. Cool dude and he’s a good DB coach."
He chose Memphis over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Tennessee.