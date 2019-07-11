The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment number 15 today when three-star athlete Devonte Nelson made his commitment know via social media.

Nelson, 5-foot-10 181 lbs., can play on either side of the ball but Memphis was recruiting him as a defensive back.

Why Memphis?

"They have a great program," Nelson told TigerSportsReport.

"Memphis is a top 25 program. I can make all my dreams come true here. Good fit for me. I love Coach Norvell, Rushing, Fuller, and Jones. Great support system here."

Coach Rushing is his main recruiter and Nelson has a great relationship with him.

"That’s my guy. Cool dude and he’s a good DB coach."

He chose Memphis over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Tennessee.