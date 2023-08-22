As the 2023 college football season approaches, the Memphis Tigers are preparing to make a strong push for the AAC title. With a talented roster led by junior quarterback Seth Henigan and a deep running back room, the Tigers have the potential to contend for conference supremacy. In this season preview, we will analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the team, and evaluate their performance in the transfer portal.



Offense: Seth Henigan and a Potent Running Game

The success of the Memphis Tigers' offense largely relies on the performance of junior quarterback Seth Henigan. Henigan has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the American Athletic Conference, showcasing his skills with impressive passing numbers in the previous season. Completing 64.1% of his passes for 3,571 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, Henigan has proven his ability to lead the Tigers' offense efficiently.



However, Henigan is not alone in shouldering the offensive load. The Memphis Tigers boast one of the most talented running back rooms in the AAC, featuring Blake Watson, Jeyvon Ducker, Sutton Smith, and Brandon Thomas. With this depth of talent, the Tigers have a diverse set of options to rely on in their ground attack. Jevyon Ducker, who rushed for a team-high 544 yards and seven touchdowns in the previous season, will be a one of the key contributors in the backfield with his ability not only to tote the rock but catching the ball out of the backfield as well. While the Tigers' running game is a significant strength, questions arise regarding the wide receiver corps. With the departure of key receivers from the previous season, including Eddie Lewis, the Tigers will need wideouts such as Roc Taylor, Joseph Scates, DeMeer Blankumsee, and Tauskie Dove to step up and contribute. The success of the passing game will largely depend on their ability to get separation and actually catch the ball. Memphis had a tendency to drop a lot of catchable balls last season. The offensive line will also face challenges as they look to replace both tackles from the previous season. However, the interior of the line boasts experience and talent with returning starters Davion Carter and Jonah Gambill at guard, as well as center Jacob Likes. Their performance will be crucial in providing protection for Henigan and creating running lanes for the talented running back group.

Defense: Impactful Additions and Returning Leaders

While the offense receives much of the attention, the Memphis Tigers' defense will play a vital role in their quest for the AAC title. The Tigers must replace their top tacklers from the previous season, linebacker Xavier Cullens and safety Quindell Johnson. However, there are promising returning players and impactful additions that can step up and fill those roles. Defensive end Jaylon Allen, who led the team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (five), will be a key leader on the defensive line. His disruptive presence will be crucial in generating pressure and disrupting opposing offenses. Alongside Allen, Cormontae Hamilton will be another name to watch on the defensive line, aiming to make an impact in his role. A name to watch is Josh Ellison. Ellison looks to be a major force of the D-line.

The secondary could be a strength for the Tigers with the return of defensive backs Greg Rubin and Davion Ross. Rubin and Ross showcased their abilities with pass breakups and tackles in the previous season, providing stability and experience in the defensive backfield. Additionally, the Tigers added Simeon Blair from Arkansas to further bolster their secondary and he brings toughness and leadership to the Tigers secondary.

In the linebacker corps the Tigers have potential contributors who can step up and make an impact. Geoffrey Canti-Arku, the leading returning tackler with 76 tackles, will be a key figure in the linebacking unit. With the addition of Chandler Martin and with Cincir Evans returning, this group has the athleticism and potential to have expectations for a solid performance on defense.





Impact of the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has played a significant role in shaping the Memphis Tigers' roster for the upcoming season. The Tigers made several notable additions through the portal, strengthening their team in key positions. Players such as Josh Ellison from Oklahoma, Adarious Jones from Texas A&M, Chandler Martin from East Tennessee State, Malik Feaster from Florida State, and Cameron Miller from Tennessee will provide valuable depth and competition for starting roles. The addition of these players through the transfer portal demonstrates the Tigers' commitment to improving their roster and addressing specific needs. The impact of these additions will be crucial in enhancing the team's overall performance and depth.



