The Memphis Tigers come into week 2 as a huge 37.5 point favorites over the Southern Jaguars. On paper this game shouldn't even be close but the Tigers must remain focused to avoid an upset.

"We know we got a team coming in this Saturday that has talent. The Southern team is very well coached, they have some great playmakers, and we're going to have to come out and continue to improve," Coach Norvell said at his weekly press conference.

The Jaguars (0-1) lost to McNeese State last week 34-28. They were down 34-14 with 5:25 left in the game but Southern mounted a comeback that fell short.

Southern University has never beaten a FBS opponent. They are 0-14 against the FBS and have been thoroughly outplayed and outscored in each one. The average score has been 52-13.

Given all that, the Tigers will need to remained focus. This Jaguar team was predicted to finish 1st in the SWAC West. They do have some players that can hurt you if you're not careful.

Junior Wide Receiver Hunter Register is a tall 6-foot-5 wide out that can be a problem on the field. He averaged over 20 yards per catch last week against McNeese. Dual-threat Quarterback Ladarius Skelton has the arm and legs to make you pay for any mistakes.



Skelton was their leading passer and 2nd leading rusher last season.



The Tigers do have some things to work on and this game is a perfect chance to iron out some wrinkles from last week but they can't go into the week being overly confident.

Memphis should win this one easily but if they overlook them Southern could easily make things interesting.

