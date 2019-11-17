News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: Top 5 Defensive Players from the Houston game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers move to 9-1 with the win over Houston. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 15 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5 - S Carlito Gonzalez, 72.1

Memphis Tigers S Carlito Gonzalez
Memphis Tigers S Carlito Gonzalez (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Gonzalez finished with 3 tackles with 1 tackle for loss. He was the 2nd highest graded tackler and 2nd highest graded coverage man during the Houston game. His 72.1 defensive grade was his highest this season.

#4 (tie)- CB TJ Carter, 73.4

Memphis Tigers CB TJ Carter
Memphis Tigers CB TJ Carter (Denny Medley/USATSI)

Carter had 2 tackles on the day but shined in coverage. He was the highest graded defender in the game. His 73.4 was his best game since the Temple game.

#4 (tie)- DE Joseph Dorceus, 73.4

Memphis Tigers DE Joseph Dorceus
Memphis Tigers DE Joseph Dorceus (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Dorceus had 3 tackles on the day and was very effective in all aspects of the defense. His 73.4 grade was his best since the Tulsa game.

#3- DE Bryce Huff, 82.2

Memphis Tigers DE Bryce Huff
Memphis Tigers DE Bryce Huff (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Huff finished with 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1 quarterback hit. His 82.2 grade is his highest grade of the season.

#2- LB Thomas Pickens, 86.2

Memphis LB Thomas Pickens
Memphis LB Thomas Pickens (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Pickens had his best game of the season with a grade of 86.2. He had 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble.

#1- DT O'Bryan Goodson, 90.9

Memphis DL O'Bryan Goodson
Memphis DL O'Bryan Goodson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Goodson only had 1 tackle and that was for a loss. While the stat line is low his grade was very high due to him being a disruptive force. He had the highest grade in rush defense and was the 2nd highest graded pass rush defenseman. His 90.9 grade was his highest of the year.

