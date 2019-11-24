The Memphis Tigers move to 10-1 with the win over USF. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- SS Quindell Johnson, 72.1

Memphis Safety Quindell Johnson (@MemphisFB)

Johnson led the Tigers with 6 tackles. This was his 4th game of the season with a PFF grade of 70 or higher.



#4- CB Jacobi Francis, 73.1

Memphis CB Jacobi Francis (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Francis only had 1 tackle but what he did well doesn't show up on the stats. He only allowed his receiver to catch 1 ball and that was for 8 yards. This was his 4th time this year with a PFF grade of 70 or higher.



#3- DE Bryce Huff, 77.7

Memphis Defensive End Bryce Huff (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Huff only had 1 tackle but he also had 2 quarterback hurries. His pass rushing grade of 78 was the 2nd highest on the night. This is his 9th time this year with a PFF grade of 70 or higher



#2- DT O'Bryan Goodson, 78.8

Memphis DL O'Bryan Goodson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Goodson had 1 tackle on the night but was very effective in the pass rush and run stopping game. This was his 5th game this season with a PFF grade of 70 or higher.



#1- LB Tim Hart, 84.7

Memphis LB Tim Hart (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Hart made the most of his 21 snaps. He finished with 3 tackles and had the highest graded pass rush with a grade of 85.9.

