It's year two for White. The redshirt junior has looked more comfortable this year and is poised to lead the Tigers into greater heights this season.

Today is finally game day in Memphis as the Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels at 11am on ABC. Here's some things to watch for-

Memphis' O-Line-

The offensive line was a solid unit last year but now they'll have 3 new starts on the line. They won't have a few easy games to start the season. They have a tough test out the gate but they are talented and ready for the task. Former 4-star Ebinna Eze will finally show the whole what he can do.

Can the Tigers slow down Scottie Phillips?

The Ole Miss Rebels running threat is real with senior Scottie Philips. Phillips averaged over 6 yards per carry last season and now he has Rich Rodriguez as his offensive coordinator. The Tigers have looked vastly improved in the spring and fall camps under new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.The Tigers are 19-1 in the Norvell era when their defense allows under 150 rushing yards.



Avoid the big play-

The Tigers defense were dreadful giving up big plays last year. They were 106th in that category. For the Tigers to win this game, they must limit the big plays on 20 or more yards.

Game tidbits-

Memphis is 18-3 at home in the Mike Norvell era, including a perfect 7-0 record at home last year.

In the Mike Norvell era, the Tigers are 16-4 when scoring first. They are 10-10 when the opponent scores first.

Game time temperature is supposed to be around 87º. The Tigers are 7-3 in the Norvell era when the game time temp is in the 80's.

