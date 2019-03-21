The Memphis Tigers are set to travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face off with the Creighton Blue Jays in the second round of the NIT on Friday night. This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams with both teams splitting the series at 3-3 with the last game coming in 1967.





The Tigers defeated San Diego 74-50 in their opening round on the NIT on Tuesday night at the FedEx Forum. Memphis was led by Jeremiah Martin who led the Tigers with 21 points and 7 rebounds, Kyvon Davenport and Tyler Harris both had 16 points in the win over San Diego.





Memphis will need Martin to have a massive game on Friday night, but they will drastically need something out of guys like Davenport, Harris and, others to step up and help Jeremiah Martin. This game at Creighton will be a massive test for the Tigers, but good, news is that the Blue Jays have lost six total games at home this season.





The Tigers have had an attitude of taking one game at a time this postseason, and are grateful to play in postseason play for the first time since 2014. Penny Hardaway has completely done wonders within this program and no matter how far the Tigers go, fans across the city of Memphis will be proud.





Penny Hardaway had this to say about the postseason play for the Tigers:





“I'm very happy for these guys," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "They're on television, they're still being talked about and their season is still going."

A quick look at the Blue Jays:





Creighton in their last outing had five players score double figures in the 70-61 win over Loyola Chicago. Martin Krampelj led the Blue Jays with 17 points and 8 rebounds.





Creighton went 19-14 overall and 9-9 in Big East play, the Blue Jays earned the two seed in the TCU bracket of the NIT.





If the Tigers were able to pull out a win over the Blue Jays, they will not be able to host the next round due to events at the FedEx Forum.





Memphis and Creighton will tip-off on Friday night at 7:30 at the Chi Health Center Omaha. The game can be found on ESPNU.



