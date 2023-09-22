In the realm of college football, P5 vs G5 matchups may not generate as much excitement for the P5 team but for the G5 team, it's a chance to prove they belong. That's what you will see when the Memphis Tigers face off against the Missouri Tigers. Memphis has been slighted by the Big 12 twice failing to gain a Big12 invite. Missouri slighted Memphis by refusing to play the return game of the home-and-home series that was signed back in 2010. The initial encounter took place in Columbia, Missouri, where Missouri emerged victorious with a dominant 65-33 win over Memphis. The return game was originally scheduled to be held in Memphis this year but was relocated to St. Louis due to Missouri's eagerness to get out of the game but "settled" on moving the game to a neutral site.

Memphis vs Missouri (© Denny Medley/USATSI)

Both the Memphis Tigers and the Missouri Tigers enter this game with unblemished records, having won all three of their previous matchups. Memphis has been favored in their first three games this season but will face the challenge of being the underdog against Missouri. This game presents an opportunity for Memphis to prove themselves against a formidable SEC opponent and gain momentum for their upcoming battles against Boise State and Tulane. On the other hand, Missouri comes into this matchup riding high after a thrilling last-second victory over the 15th-ranked Kansas State. Kicker Harrison Mevis sealed the win with a remarkable 61-yard field goal as time expired. They will look to carry that momentum into their clash with Memphis.

Both teams boast impressive playmakers who can turn the tide of the game in an instant. For Missouri, wide receiver Luther Burden III stands out as a dynamic talent. A five-star recruit, Burden has been a vital asset for the Tigers, showcasing his skills with seven receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in their win over Kansas State. Memphis will need to focus on containing Burden and preventing explosive plays to neutralize Missouri's offensive threat. In the quarterback position, Missouri's Brady Cook has been a force to be reckoned with. Despite suffering a hyperextended knee during the Kansas State game, Cook put up impressive numbers, passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. Memphis is led by their junior quarterback Seth Henigan. Henigan has thrown for 791 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this season but he also has 3 interceptions. Running back Blake Watson leads the Memphis Tigers with 295 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. One of the keys for Memphis will be 3rd down conversions. We detailed why in this article yesterday. A crucial aspect of this matchup will be the battle in the trenches. Both teams will rely on their offensive and defensive lines to gain an advantage and control the flow of the game. Both team's offensive lines will aim to protect their quarterbacks and open up running lanes for their backs, while both team's defensive line will look to disrupt the opponents offensive rhythm and apply pressure on the quarterback.

Despite the disappointment of not hosting the game in Memphis, the Tigers from Memphis are determined to make the most of the situation. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield expressed his team's resolve to turn the neutral site into a home-field advantage. While the location may favor Missouri due to its proximity to their fanbase, Memphis will draw motivation from the challenge and look to rally their own supporters in St. Louis.

Memphis vs Missouri (© Tommy Gilligan/USATSI)