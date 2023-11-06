The Memphis Tigers, coached by Rick Stansbury, defeated the Jackson State Tigers 94 to 77. Despite a lack-luster opening, Memphis handled business and got their first win of the season.

Within the first 4 minutes the Tigers turned the ball over 6 times, they would go on to have 10 in the first half. Post game, coach Stansbury would even say, "During those first 5 minutes, it seemed like we were playing for the other team a little bit." This made the game shaky in the opening minutes, allowing Jackson State to lead 22-16 with 12 minutes to play in the first half.

It wasn't all bad for Memphis in the opening half, senior Jaykwon Walton caught fire. The 6'7 guard scored 15 points in the first 10 minutes, and was perfect from the field, including three three-point shots.

After a sloppy first half, Memphis led Jackson State 47-36. The first 20 minutes saw the Tigers turn the ball over 10 times, but only 6 times in the 2nd half. Senior David Jones came to life in the 2nd half, and elevated the Tigers to a 66-49 lead with 11:55 left to play.

The Tigers were also able to assert their dominance on the defensive side of the ball, totaling 15 steals on the night. Not only did they force turnovers, they capitalized, the Tigers scored 26 points off turnovers.

Aside from the turnover bug that infected the team at the start of play, offensively Memphis played well. The Tigers shot 51% from the field, and 39% from beyond-the-arc. However, they were out-rebounded 37-34 and missed 8 free-throws.

When coach Stansbury was asked about the teams ability to go on a run he said the team has "spurt-ability." He explained, "What I mean by that is a team that can score quickly at different times whether that's a 3-pointer, from multiple guys, or getting it inside." Coach Stansbury would go on to add that offensively the Tigers need to get smoother.

Memphis will travel to the Mizzou Arena on Friday to take on the 1-0 Missouri Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8pm, and coach Stansbury will remain active head coach.