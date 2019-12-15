News More News
Michigan commit impressed with Memphis

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Three-star Tight End Nick Patterson visited Memphis and came away impressed with the Tigers program.

"It was great. It was a great visit had a lot of fun. The program is doing great seeing them play in the cotton bowl is going to be awesome. They utilize my position and have a very exciting offense. I’ve developed a great relationship with Coach Tokarz as well," Patterson told TigerSportsReport.


Nick Patterson enjoyed his Memphis visit
To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)

{{ article.author_name }}