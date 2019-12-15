Michigan commit impressed with Memphis
Three-star Tight End Nick Patterson visited Memphis and came away impressed with the Tigers program.
"It was great. It was a great visit had a lot of fun. The program is doing great seeing them play in the cotton bowl is going to be awesome. They utilize my position and have a very exciting offense. I’ve developed a great relationship with Coach Tokarz as well," Patterson told TigerSportsReport.
