MacIntyre spent last season at Ole Miss and the Rebels held Memphis to a season low 15 points in the first game of the season.

New Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield has found his defensive coordinator. According to Bruce Fieldman of the Athletic Mike MacIntyre will become the new defensive coordinator at Memphis.

MacIntyre was the head coach at Colorado for six seasons and won the 2016 AP Coach of the Year. They also won the Pac-12 South Division that year.

MacIntyre started his head coaching career at San Jose State and took them from a 1 win team to a 10-2 team within three seasons. He has an overall head coaching record of 46-65.



He also has NFL coaching experience with coaching stops at Dallas and the New York Jets.

While it's true Ole Miss was ranked 85th in total defense last year that was a 36 spot improvement from the year before MacInyre got there. They were 121st in 2018.

Ryan Silverfield is building himself a solid staff and with all the talent returning next year the Tigers are looking to repeat as the Group of 5 representative in a New Year's Six Bowl game.

